Amenities
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.
Just outside the Midtown area of Atlanta, GA in gorgeous Collier Hills you will find Sterling Collier Hills Apartments.
Our updated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature upgraded interiors with black cabinetry, beautiful plank hardwoods, stainless appliances, walk in closets, and fireplaces in select apartments. The modern touches of our apartment homes are complimented with our community amenities including a dog park, pool with sundeck and grilling gathering area.
Quick access to I-75, I-85 and major areas of interest is what you’ll have with Sterling Collier Hills