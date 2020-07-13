All apartments in Atlanta
Sterling Collier Hills

1760 Northside Dr NW · (770) 268-3062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Move in by July 15th and receive a Visa gift card equal to a full month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$1,188

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Collier Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
media room
parking
gym
on-site laundry
business center
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

Just outside the Midtown area of Atlanta, GA in gorgeous Collier Hills you will find Sterling Collier Hills Apartments.

Our updated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature upgraded interiors with black cabinetry, beautiful plank hardwoods, stainless appliances, walk in closets, and fireplaces in select apartments. The modern touches of our apartment homes are complimented with our community amenities including a dog park, pool with sundeck and grilling gathering area.

Quick access to I-75, I-85 and major areas of interest is what you’ll have with Sterling Collier Hills

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Collier Hills have any available units?
Sterling Collier Hills has 12 units available starting at $1,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Collier Hills have?
Some of Sterling Collier Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Collier Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Collier Hills is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 15th and receive a Visa gift card equal to a full month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Sterling Collier Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Collier Hills offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills offers parking.
Does Sterling Collier Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Collier Hills have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills has a pool.
Does Sterling Collier Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills has accessible units.
Does Sterling Collier Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Collier Hills has units with dishwashers.
