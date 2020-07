Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments guest suite playground

Our beautiful community is located in the heart of the Metro Area of Atlanta and close to Northeast Plaza. Briarwood Park, fabulous shopping and exciting entertainment venues are all just minutes away. The Terraces at Brookhaven is proud to offer five floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms to choose from. Each of our spacious apartment homes features a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, your own private patio or balcony, and select homes have washer and dryer connections. The community amenities at The Terraces at Brookhaven are second to none. Enjoy a refreshing swim in our sparkling swimming pool or relax on the sundeck. The kids will have a blast on the playground, and those every day chores are easily accomplished in our convenient clothes-care facility. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour and choose your new home today!