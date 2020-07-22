Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center concierge elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system basketball court bocce court courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board

Location is everything - that’s a cliche you’ll often hear when searching for an urban apartment home. Although we certainly love boasting about our pet-friendly home in the heart of Atlanta, Savannah Midtown is so much more than an apartment community settled in a prime spot. Instead, it’s everything you aspire to acquire in a thriving neighborhood. It’s newly renovated, high-end finishes with hardwood-style flooring, brushed nickel hardware, and crown molding that you want to show off to guests. It’s the ability to play a game of tennis, practice yoga, or work out at a fitness studio on your building’s upscale rooftop, surrounded by unbeatable views of the Atlanta skyline. It’s the lavish, thoughtful convenience surrounding package delivery, in-home tech, and access to public transportation, with the pulse of Atlanta at your doorstep.