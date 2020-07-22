Savannah Midtown

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $99 deposit alternative
Move-in Fees: $75 community fee; $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 parking $10 trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Maximum of 65lbs each. The following aggressive dog breeds are restricted: Pitbulls, Pitbulls Mix, Rottweilers, American Bull Dogs, Dobermans, Akitas, German Shepherds, Any Bull Terrier Mix, Great Danes, Chow Chows, Presa Canarios, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, and any mixed breed with one of the aforementioned. Pet policies and guidelines are strictly enforced.