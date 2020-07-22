All apartments in Atlanta
Savannah Midtown

215 North Ave NE · (623) 432-9526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Offer Ending Soon…. Move in by August 31, 2020 and receive up to 2 MONTHS FREE RENT! Terms and restrictions apply. See our onsite Leasing Specialist for more details.
logo
Rent Savings
Offer Ending Soon…. Move in by August 3, 2020 and receive up to 2 MONTHS FREE RENT! Terms and restrictions apply. See our onsite Leasing Specialist for more details.
Location

215 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4019 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 4414 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 4511 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 4010 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannah Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
bocce court
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
shuffle board
Location is everything - that’s a cliche you’ll often hear when searching for an urban apartment home. Although we certainly love boasting about our pet-friendly home in the heart of Atlanta, Savannah Midtown is so much more than an apartment community settled in a prime spot. Instead, it’s everything you aspire to acquire in a thriving neighborhood. It’s newly renovated, high-end finishes with hardwood-style flooring, brushed nickel hardware, and crown molding that you want to show off to guests. It’s the ability to play a game of tennis, practice yoga, or work out at a fitness studio on your building’s upscale rooftop, surrounded by unbeatable views of the Atlanta skyline. It’s the lavish, thoughtful convenience surrounding package delivery, in-home tech, and access to public transportation, with the pulse of Atlanta at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $99 deposit alternative
Move-in Fees: $75 community fee; $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 parking $10 trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Maximum of 65lbs each. The following aggressive dog breeds are restricted: Pitbulls, Pitbulls Mix, Rottweilers, American Bull Dogs, Dobermans, Akitas, German Shepherds, Any Bull Terrier Mix, Great Danes, Chow Chows, Presa Canarios, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, and any mixed breed with one of the aforementioned. Pet policies and guidelines are strictly enforced.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savannah Midtown have any available units?
Savannah Midtown has 48 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannah Midtown have?
Some of Savannah Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannah Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Savannah Midtown is offering the following rent specials: Offer Ending Soon…. Move in by August 31, 2020 and receive up to 2 MONTHS FREE RENT! Terms and restrictions apply. See our onsite Leasing Specialist for more details.
Is Savannah Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannah Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Savannah Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Savannah Midtown offers parking.
Does Savannah Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savannah Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannah Midtown have a pool?
No, Savannah Midtown does not have a pool.
Does Savannah Midtown have accessible units?
Yes, Savannah Midtown has accessible units.
Does Savannah Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savannah Midtown has units with dishwashers.
