Icon Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance car charging dog grooming area doorman fire pit game room lobby yoga

#RENTALPERFECTION MIDTOWN LOCATION In the Midtown Atlanta, its always an easy walk to a MARTA rail station, or an even shorter hop to a bus stop. Two free public circulator shuttles take you to some of Midtown's key locations. The Tech Trolley provides service between the Campus Transit Hub and the Midtown MARTA Station. The Atlantic Station shuttle runs along the 17th Street bus only lane from the Arts Center Station to The Flats and IKEA On Site Whole Foods coming 2018. This Whole Foods Walk to 150+ restaurants, 300+ acres of parks and greenspace, world class arts and attractions, shopping, events and festivals. In addition to the city's most walkable environment, Midtown Atlanta serves cyclists with 16 miles of bike lanes and a bikeshare program. Midtown's accessibility is unparalleled, with easy access to I-75/85, and connections to the bustling Westside via five bridges. Midtown is also home to dozens of ZipCar locations. By far, the easiest way around Midtown Atlanta is in ...