All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd

250 Pharr Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

250 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Eclipse Condo for Lease in Buckhead - Property Id: 190769

Beautiful property steps from Buckhead Avenue shops and fine dining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190769
Property Id 190769

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5403628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have any available units?
Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have?
Some of Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd currently offering any rent specials?
Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd pet-friendly?
No, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd offer parking?
No, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd does not offer parking.
Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have a pool?
No, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd does not have a pool.
Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have accessible units?
No, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd does not have accessible units.
Does Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eclipse Condominuim of Buckhead on 250 Pharr Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus