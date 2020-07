Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $55 per aplicant

Deposit: We require what is called a Credit Risk Fee. This fee is non-refundable and is in the amounts of $0, $250, or $500, pending credit check.

Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee