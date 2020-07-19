All apartments in Atlanta
998 Glenwood Avenue SE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

998 Glenwood Avenue SE

998 Glenwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

998 Glenwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION! Bungalow w/ character & charm in Glenwood Park/Ormewood! Features hardwood flrs throughout Living rm w/ fireplace, sep dining rm, kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space & breakfast bar, washer/dryer included, private deck-perfect for entertaining & a FENCED backyard! Storage Shed remains & Huge Attic for additional storage. Parking pad is fenced for OFF STREET parking! 1 Block from Glenwood Park shops, restaurants, & Gym. 2 blocks to Kroger! BELTLINE ACCESS-only one block away! Convenient access to I-20, Downtown, & ZOO! Small Pets case by case w/ deposit. No Housing Vouchers Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have any available units?
998 Glenwood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have?
Some of 998 Glenwood Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 998 Glenwood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
998 Glenwood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Glenwood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Glenwood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 998 Glenwood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
