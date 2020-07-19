998 Glenwood Avenue SE

Amenities

AMAZING LOCATION! Bungalow w/ character & charm in Glenwood Park/Ormewood! Features hardwood flrs throughout Living rm w/ fireplace, sep dining rm, kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space & breakfast bar, washer/dryer included, private deck-perfect for entertaining & a FENCED backyard! Storage Shed remains & Huge Attic for additional storage. Parking pad is fenced for OFF STREET parking! 1 Block from Glenwood Park shops, restaurants, & Gym. 2 blocks to Kroger! BELTLINE ACCESS-only one block away! Convenient access to I-20, Downtown, & ZOO! Small Pets case by case w/ deposit. No Housing Vouchers Accepted.