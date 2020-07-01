All apartments in Atlanta
Location

990 Lynhurst Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move into this adorable brick ranch. It features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and cabinets; a dining room, a large living room, and 2 bedrooms on the main level. It also has a den located in the basement. Beautiful hardwood, ceiling fans A screened-in porch, huge yard and great location make this home desirable.

Property Address: Georgia

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5430740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have any available units?
990 Lynhurst Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have?
Some of 990 Lynhurst Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Lynhurst Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
990 Lynhurst Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Lynhurst Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW offer parking?
No, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have a pool?
No, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Lynhurst Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Lynhurst Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.

