990 Lynhurst Dr SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Move into this adorable brick ranch. It features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and cabinets; a dining room, a large living room, and 2 bedrooms on the main level. It also has a den located in the basement. Beautiful hardwood, ceiling fans A screened-in porch, huge yard and great location make this home desirable.



Property Address: Georgia



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!



