990 Lynhurst Dr SW

Amenities
Move into this adorable brick ranch. It features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and cabinets; a dining room, a large living room, and 2 bedrooms on the main level. It also has a den located in the basement. Beautiful hardwood, ceiling fans A screened-in porch, huge yard and great location make this home desirable.
Property Address: Georgia
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5430740)