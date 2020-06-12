976 McKay Drive Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable light-filled 4Bd/1Bth home has original hardwood floors and updated bathroom on a nice sized lot! Airy open floorplan. Driveway parking. Fenced back yard! W/D Hookups. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:



HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.