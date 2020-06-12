All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:44 AM

976 McKay Drive Southeast

976 Mc Kay Drive Southeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1709581
Location

976 Mc Kay Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable light-filled 4Bd/1Bth home has original hardwood floors and updated bathroom on a nice sized lot! Airy open floorplan. Driveway parking. Fenced back yard! W/D Hookups. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have any available units?
976 McKay Drive Southeast has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have?
Some of 976 McKay Drive Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 McKay Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
976 McKay Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 McKay Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 McKay Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 976 McKay Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 McKay Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 976 McKay Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 976 McKay Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 976 McKay Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 McKay Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
