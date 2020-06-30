All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

974 Rosedale rd

974 Rosedale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

974 Rosedale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2bed/1bth furnished short term rental - Property Id: 242486

A terrace level unit in a private house located in trendy Virginia Highland. Private entrance with off street parking.Designer touches with a NYC feel. 2 bedrooms,1bath, with large bamboo floor living room,beautifully tiled kitchen fully equipped with breakfast bar,All inclusive with WiFi and washer dryer,Walk to everything this highly desirable historic neighborhood has to offer,fantsatic resturants, live music, Piedmont Park,Beltline, PCM, Emory,CDC, ideal for film industry, traveling nurses grad students
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242486
Property Id 242486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 Rosedale rd have any available units?
974 Rosedale rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 974 Rosedale rd have?
Some of 974 Rosedale rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 Rosedale rd currently offering any rent specials?
974 Rosedale rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 Rosedale rd pet-friendly?
No, 974 Rosedale rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 974 Rosedale rd offer parking?
Yes, 974 Rosedale rd offers parking.
Does 974 Rosedale rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 974 Rosedale rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 Rosedale rd have a pool?
No, 974 Rosedale rd does not have a pool.
Does 974 Rosedale rd have accessible units?
No, 974 Rosedale rd does not have accessible units.
Does 974 Rosedale rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 Rosedale rd has units with dishwashers.

