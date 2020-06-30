974 Rosedale rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A terrace level unit in a private house located in trendy Virginia Highland. Private entrance with off street parking.Designer touches with a NYC feel. 2 bedrooms,1bath, with large bamboo floor living room,beautifully tiled kitchen fully equipped with breakfast bar,All inclusive with WiFi and washer dryer,Walk to everything this highly desirable historic neighborhood has to offer,fantsatic resturants, live music, Piedmont Park,Beltline, PCM, Emory,CDC, ideal for film industry, traveling nurses grad students

No Pets Allowed



