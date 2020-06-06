973 Delaware Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a multi occupancy home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated on one of Ormewood Park best streets.

This quaint home has stunning hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen. The home features a cozy loft, fenced back yard and a wonderful front porch perfect for relaxing.



This gem is conveniently located between East Atlanta Village, the Beltline, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, I-20, local eateries, bars and entertainment giving excellent access to recreation, dining, and night life



Hurry this wont last long!



LEASE AT $1500MTH/$1500 DEPOSIT



(RLNE5160008)