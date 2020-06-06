All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

973 Delaware Ave SE

973 Delaware Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

973 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a multi occupancy home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated on one of Ormewood Park best streets.
This quaint home has stunning hardwood flooring throughout with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen. The home features a cozy loft, fenced back yard and a wonderful front porch perfect for relaxing.

This gem is conveniently located between East Atlanta Village, the Beltline, Grant Park, Zoo Atlanta, I-20, local eateries, bars and entertainment giving excellent access to recreation, dining, and night life

Hurry this wont last long!

LEASE AT $1500MTH/$1500 DEPOSIT

(RLNE5160008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Delaware Ave SE have any available units?
973 Delaware Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Delaware Ave SE have?
Some of 973 Delaware Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Delaware Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
973 Delaware Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Delaware Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 Delaware Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 973 Delaware Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 973 Delaware Ave SE offers parking.
Does 973 Delaware Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Delaware Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Delaware Ave SE have a pool?
No, 973 Delaware Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 973 Delaware Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 973 Delaware Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Delaware Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Delaware Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
