970 Gilbert Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ormewood 2/2 Park Bungalow with FAB backyard - This charming bungalow is in the heart of Ormewood Park. It has an open layout with a terrific rocking chair front porch and a huge back yard.



It features:



New paint throughout the interior in a subtle gray



Hardwood floors throughout



Spacious living room that is open to the dining room



Big dining room



Eat-in kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry



Large storage shed is available for tenant use



Front bedroom has french doors and is a great size



Hall bath is a 3/4 bath with shower and pedestal sink



Master bedroom is quite large with en suite bath



This is a great bungalow in a wonderful neighborhood!

central Gas heat, central A/C, tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, power, water, alarm)



Will rent fast. Email Mike for an easy appointment to see: miketerry@atlantaintown.com



Lease details:



1 year minimum



Credit & background check required - good credit a must and no evictions!



$45 application fee per adult on the lease



$1800 rent / $1800 security deposit



Some pets considered with appropriate refundable deposit



(RLNE4828677)