All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 970 Gilbert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
970 Gilbert Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

970 Gilbert Street

970 Gilbert Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

970 Gilbert Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ormewood 2/2 Park Bungalow with FAB backyard - This charming bungalow is in the heart of Ormewood Park. It has an open layout with a terrific rocking chair front porch and a huge back yard.

It features:

New paint throughout the interior in a subtle gray

Hardwood floors throughout

Spacious living room that is open to the dining room

Big dining room

Eat-in kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry

Large storage shed is available for tenant use

Front bedroom has french doors and is a great size

Hall bath is a 3/4 bath with shower and pedestal sink

Master bedroom is quite large with en suite bath

This is a great bungalow in a wonderful neighborhood!
central Gas heat, central A/C, tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, power, water, alarm)

Will rent fast. Email Mike for an easy appointment to see: miketerry@atlantaintown.com

Lease details:

1 year minimum

Credit & background check required - good credit a must and no evictions!

$45 application fee per adult on the lease

$1800 rent / $1800 security deposit

Some pets considered with appropriate refundable deposit

(RLNE4828677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Gilbert Street have any available units?
970 Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Gilbert Street have?
Some of 970 Gilbert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
970 Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Gilbert Street is pet friendly.
Does 970 Gilbert Street offer parking?
No, 970 Gilbert Street does not offer parking.
Does 970 Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Gilbert Street have a pool?
No, 970 Gilbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 970 Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 970 Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 Gilbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus