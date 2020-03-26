970 Gilbert Street

Amenities
Ormewood 2/2 Park Bungalow with FAB backyard - This charming bungalow is in the heart of Ormewood Park. It has an open layout with a terrific rocking chair front porch and a huge back yard.
It features:
New paint throughout the interior in a subtle gray
Hardwood floors throughout
Spacious living room that is open to the dining room
Big dining room
Eat-in kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry
Large storage shed is available for tenant use
Front bedroom has french doors and is a great size
Hall bath is a 3/4 bath with shower and pedestal sink
Master bedroom is quite large with en suite bath
This is a great bungalow in a wonderful neighborhood!
central Gas heat, central A/C, tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, power, water, alarm)
Will rent fast. Email Mike for an easy appointment to see: miketerry@atlantaintown.com
Lease details:
1 year minimum
Credit & background check required - good credit a must and no evictions!
$45 application fee per adult on the lease
$1800 rent / $1800 security deposit
Some pets considered with appropriate refundable deposit
(RLNE4828677)