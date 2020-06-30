All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

967 Lindbergh Drive NE

967 Lindbergh Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

967 Lindbergh Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location & Style in this beautiful, fully renovated & updated home! The open kitchen features white cabinets, marble countertops, & quality appliances with quick access to the large, partially covered backyard deck or stay indoors to enjoy the open dining area, & living room - all perfect for entertaining! Soak up the best of Atlanta's weather in the large, flat, fully fenced backyard. Inside, owner's suite & 2nd bath, both renovated, to feature glass door enclosures & stylish finishes. Quick access to 400, Piedmont, Buckhead, & Morningside! Ample parking & New Windows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have any available units?
967 Lindbergh Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have?
Some of 967 Lindbergh Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Lindbergh Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
967 Lindbergh Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Lindbergh Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE offers parking.
Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have a pool?
No, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Lindbergh Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Lindbergh Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

