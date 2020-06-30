967 Lindbergh Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location & Style in this beautiful, fully renovated & updated home! The open kitchen features white cabinets, marble countertops, & quality appliances with quick access to the large, partially covered backyard deck or stay indoors to enjoy the open dining area, & living room - all perfect for entertaining! Soak up the best of Atlanta's weather in the large, flat, fully fenced backyard. Inside, owner's suite & 2nd bath, both renovated, to feature glass door enclosures & stylish finishes. Quick access to 400, Piedmont, Buckhead, & Morningside! Ample parking & New Windows!