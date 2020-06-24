All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:34 PM

964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East

964 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

964 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/3.5 home located in the lovely & urban Glenwood Park community. Easy access to the interstates and plenty of local restaurants, shops and parks. This open concept home features stunning hardwood flooring and half bath on main. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook, granite counter tops and oversize island for additional cooking and seating. Separate dining area is perfect for entertaining guests or having a family dinner after a long day. Open and bright living room with brick fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom has a beautiful en suite bathroom with double vanity & freestanding shower. Two additional bedrooms with jack & jill and 4th bedroom has private bath. 2 car garage and driveway parking. Property is furnished & available June 1 for short term lease option ~ 3 to 6 months. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Broker co-op available, inquire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have any available units?
964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have?
Some of 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East currently offering any rent specials?
964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East pet-friendly?
No, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East offer parking?
Yes, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East offers parking.
Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have a pool?
No, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East does not have a pool.
Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have accessible units?
No, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East does not have accessible units.
Does 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus