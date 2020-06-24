964 N Ormewood Park Drive South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4/3.5 home located in the lovely & urban Glenwood Park community. Easy access to the interstates and plenty of local restaurants, shops and parks. This open concept home features stunning hardwood flooring and half bath on main. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook, granite counter tops and oversize island for additional cooking and seating. Separate dining area is perfect for entertaining guests or having a family dinner after a long day. Open and bright living room with brick fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom has a beautiful en suite bathroom with double vanity & freestanding shower. Two additional bedrooms with jack & jill and 4th bedroom has private bath. 2 car garage and driveway parking. Property is furnished & available June 1 for short term lease option ~ 3 to 6 months. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Broker co-op available, inquire!