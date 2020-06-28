950 W. Peachtree St NW 807

Amenities
Unit 807 Available 09/15/19 2 BD / 2.5BA Plaza Midtown Condo - Property Id: 146714
Largest floorplan in the building. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with upgrades throughout coming available in mid-November. Take an elevator to Publix, restaurants walking distance, Marta is one block away and convenient access to the interstate. Pool and gym access included. Rent includes cable, internet, water, and two covered parking spots. No pets please. 12 month lease minimum, but can negotiate shorter or longer. 1 month reservation deposit with approved app. Unit is currently occupied, so showings on appointment only.
No Pets Allowed
