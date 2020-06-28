All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
950 W. Peachtree St NW 807
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

950 W. Peachtree St NW 807

950 W Peachtree St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

950 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Unit 807 Available 09/15/19 2 BD / 2.5BA Plaza Midtown Condo - Property Id: 146714

Largest floorplan in the building. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with upgrades throughout coming available in mid-November. Take an elevator to Publix, restaurants walking distance, Marta is one block away and convenient access to the interstate. Pool and gym access included. Rent includes cable, internet, water, and two covered parking spots. No pets please. 12 month lease minimum, but can negotiate shorter or longer. 1 month reservation deposit with approved app. Unit is currently occupied, so showings on appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146714p
Property Id 146714

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have any available units?
950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have?
Some of 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 currently offering any rent specials?
950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 pet-friendly?
No, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 offer parking?
Yes, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 offers parking.
Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have a pool?
Yes, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 has a pool.
Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have accessible units?
No, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 W. Peachtree St NW 807 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus