95 Montgomery Street SE

Awesome Kirkwood-Edgewood location just 1 block to Coan Park and the PATH! 3 bd/2 ba home perched up on a corner lot near EAV, I-20, Edgwood Retail and hot El Tesoro restaurant. 1 bd/1 ba private master suite upstairs with 2 walk-in closets, granite double vanity, designer tile in the master bath. Great open floor plan with 2 bd, 1 ba on main level, granite counters, stained wood cabinets and stainless appliances in kitchen. Elegant granite vanity and fun tile in main level bath. Enjoy morning coffee and dine al fresco on the cute side porch. Your search is over!