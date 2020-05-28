All apartments in Atlanta
95 Montgomery Street SE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

95 Montgomery Street SE

95 Montgomery St SE · No Longer Available
Location

95 Montgomery St SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Kirkwood-Edgewood location just 1 block to Coan Park and the PATH! 3 bd/2 ba home perched up on a corner lot near EAV, I-20, Edgwood Retail and hot El Tesoro restaurant. 1 bd/1 ba private master suite upstairs with 2 walk-in closets, granite double vanity, designer tile in the master bath. Great open floor plan with 2 bd, 1 ba on main level, granite counters, stained wood cabinets and stainless appliances in kitchen. Elegant granite vanity and fun tile in main level bath. Enjoy morning coffee and dine al fresco on the cute side porch. Your search is over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Montgomery Street SE have any available units?
95 Montgomery Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Montgomery Street SE have?
Some of 95 Montgomery Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Montgomery Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
95 Montgomery Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Montgomery Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 95 Montgomery Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 95 Montgomery Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 95 Montgomery Street SE offers parking.
Does 95 Montgomery Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Montgomery Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Montgomery Street SE have a pool?
No, 95 Montgomery Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 95 Montgomery Street SE have accessible units?
No, 95 Montgomery Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Montgomery Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Montgomery Street SE has units with dishwashers.
