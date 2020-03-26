947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! Make this Gorgeous Townhome located in highly desirable Glenwood Park yours! Freshly painted, new carpet! This luxury home has a large two car garage!! Featuring 3 BR 3 BA, this beauty has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, high ceilings, designer lighting and custom window treatments. Don't miss the bonus room room that can be used as a studio, office or rec room. The huge rooftop deck features breathtaking downtown views. Right on the Beltline, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, nightlife and much more! Call today for schedule your appointment.