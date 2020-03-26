All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A

947 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · (678) 770-4901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

947 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!! Make this Gorgeous Townhome located in highly desirable Glenwood Park yours! Freshly painted, new carpet! This luxury home has a large two car garage!! Featuring 3 BR 3 BA, this beauty has all the upgrades including hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, high ceilings, designer lighting and custom window treatments. Don't miss the bonus room room that can be used as a studio, office or rec room. The huge rooftop deck features breathtaking downtown views. Right on the Beltline, close to shopping, restaurants, parks, nightlife and much more! Call today for schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have any available units?
947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have?
Some of 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A does offer parking.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have a pool?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have accessible units?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 N Ormewood Park Dr # Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
