Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

944 White St, SW

944 White Street Southwest · (404) 334-0808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

944 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a lovely all brick house on one of the best streets in the Historic West End offers an open floor plan with a large Great Room design offering Living Room/Dining Room, and Kitchen - with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space.

There are two Master Bedroom suites - both with Private Baths and Walk in Closets; as well as two additional Bedrooms and an additional Full Bath for a total of 4 Bedrooms and 3 baths.

Other notable features include:
Off street Parking
Central Heating and Cooling
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Hardwood Floors

Located next to Rose Park and the West Side Beltline!
All Brick home located in Historic West End. Minutes from Local Breweries, Hip Bars & Restaurants, and the Beltline. Plus, next door to Rose Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 White St, SW have any available units?
944 White St, SW has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 White St, SW have?
Some of 944 White St, SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 White St, SW currently offering any rent specials?
944 White St, SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 White St, SW pet-friendly?
No, 944 White St, SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 944 White St, SW offer parking?
Yes, 944 White St, SW does offer parking.
Does 944 White St, SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 White St, SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 White St, SW have a pool?
No, 944 White St, SW does not have a pool.
Does 944 White St, SW have accessible units?
No, 944 White St, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 944 White St, SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 White St, SW does not have units with dishwashers.
