944 White St, SW

Amenities
This is a lovely all brick house on one of the best streets in the Historic West End offers an open floor plan with a large Great Room design offering Living Room/Dining Room, and Kitchen - with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space.
There are two Master Bedroom suites - both with Private Baths and Walk in Closets; as well as two additional Bedrooms and an additional Full Bath for a total of 4 Bedrooms and 3 baths.
Other notable features include:
Off street Parking
Central Heating and Cooling
Washer/Dryer Hook ups
Hardwood Floors
Located next to Rose Park and the West Side Beltline!
All Brick home located in Historic West End. Minutes from Local Breweries, Hip Bars & Restaurants, and the Beltline. Plus, next door to Rose Park.