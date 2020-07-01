All apartments in Atlanta
Location

938 Mathews Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a great place for you & your family to reside? Look no further.
Completely renovated...All new windows, freshly painted interior, new full & 1/2 bathroom vanities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances (microwave and dishwasher incl.), large storage closet off the eat in kitchen, washer/dryer hook-up in 1/2 bath & nice size master and 2ndary bedrooms...Just move right in.
4 mls from the West End train station, 1-2 blocks from public transportation, close to parks, schools, grocery & restaurants. A bonus, if you are a college student, it's near: Spelman, Morehouse & Clark Univ. Minimum 12-24 month lease*; security deposit*
Rental references a MUST; NON-refundable $55 application fee.
**Stainless steel appliances, to include microwave and dish washer, are included. Utilities NOT included.**

Please feel free to call between the hours of 10-5 M-F. For additional information, please leave your email address.

Thanks again for your interest.

J P Murphy
470-210-5354

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Mathews St Sw have any available units?
938 Mathews St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Mathews St Sw have?
Some of 938 Mathews St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Mathews St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
938 Mathews St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Mathews St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 938 Mathews St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 938 Mathews St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 938 Mathews St Sw offers parking.
Does 938 Mathews St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 Mathews St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Mathews St Sw have a pool?
No, 938 Mathews St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 938 Mathews St Sw have accessible units?
No, 938 Mathews St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Mathews St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 Mathews St Sw has units with dishwashers.

