938 Mathews St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Looking for a great place for you & your family to reside? Look no further.

Completely renovated...All new windows, freshly painted interior, new full & 1/2 bathroom vanities, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances (microwave and dishwasher incl.), large storage closet off the eat in kitchen, washer/dryer hook-up in 1/2 bath & nice size master and 2ndary bedrooms...Just move right in.

4 mls from the West End train station, 1-2 blocks from public transportation, close to parks, schools, grocery & restaurants. A bonus, if you are a college student, it's near: Spelman, Morehouse & Clark Univ. Minimum 12-24 month lease*; security deposit*

Rental references a MUST; NON-refundable $55 application fee.

**Stainless steel appliances, to include microwave and dish washer, are included. Utilities NOT included.**



Please feel free to call between the hours of 10-5 M-F. For additional information, please leave your email address.



Thanks again for your interest.



J P Murphy

470-210-5354