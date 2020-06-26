All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

929 Moreland Avenue SE

929 Moreland Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

929 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Home for Rent. This completely Renovated Farm Style home near Down town Atlanta is available for Rent. The home is Located within the Ormewood Park Subdivision which is within walking distance of the historical Grand Park area and near the Belt Line in Atlanta. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the home is offered at $2,000 per month. Hardwood floors throughout, new shaker style kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, large deck to entertain friends and family, large private, level and wooded backyard, high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have any available units?
929 Moreland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have?
Some of 929 Moreland Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Moreland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
929 Moreland Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Moreland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 929 Moreland Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 929 Moreland Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Moreland Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 929 Moreland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 929 Moreland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Moreland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Moreland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
