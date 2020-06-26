929 Moreland Avenue SE

Amenities

Home for Rent. This completely Renovated Farm Style home near Down town Atlanta is available for Rent. The home is Located within the Ormewood Park Subdivision which is within walking distance of the historical Grand Park area and near the Belt Line in Atlanta. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the home is offered at $2,000 per month. Hardwood floors throughout, new shaker style kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, large deck to entertain friends and family, large private, level and wooded backyard, high ceilings.