929 Faith Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Stunning Hedgewood built home directly on the park in desirable Glenwood Park. Large estate custom home built to perfection. Numerous designer upgrades and features throughout. Hardwoods throughout, Open kitchen w/ granite tops and stainless Viking appliances (including 5 burner oven). Bedrooms & full baths on every level plus 3 large covered balconies. Great for entertaining & guests! Amazing master suite w/ huge walk in closets & french doors out to spacious & bright sunroom. Terrace Level is a dream w custom built bar & entertaining room. Pool membership inc