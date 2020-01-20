All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 924 Kings Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
924 Kings Court Northeast
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

924 Kings Court Northeast

924 Kings Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

924 Kings Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect location right in the heart of VA Highlands off Amsterdam and N Highland Ave. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants and shops. This charming arched front doorway opens into the large living room with side screened sun porch, dining room and updated kitchen following. Appliances included in kitchen: gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Original hardwoods in main rooms with carpeting in upstairs bedroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen overlooks what can only be described as an enchanting forest with huge growth trees and bushes. I'm sure you'll be spending alot of time, in warmer weather on this deck! High efficiency central heat & AC. Included in rent are electric, gas, water & lawn care. Pets are allowed with $175 pet deposit + $175 pet fee. No aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Kings Court Northeast have any available units?
924 Kings Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Kings Court Northeast have?
Some of 924 Kings Court Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Kings Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
924 Kings Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Kings Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Kings Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 924 Kings Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 924 Kings Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 924 Kings Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Kings Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Kings Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 924 Kings Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 924 Kings Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 924 Kings Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Kings Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Kings Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus