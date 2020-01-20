924 Kings Court Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect location right in the heart of VA Highlands off Amsterdam and N Highland Ave. Walking distance to neighborhood restaurants and shops. This charming arched front doorway opens into the large living room with side screened sun porch, dining room and updated kitchen following. Appliances included in kitchen: gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Original hardwoods in main rooms with carpeting in upstairs bedroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen overlooks what can only be described as an enchanting forest with huge growth trees and bushes. I'm sure you'll be spending alot of time, in warmer weather on this deck! High efficiency central heat & AC. Included in rent are electric, gas, water & lawn care. Pets are allowed with $175 pet deposit + $175 pet fee. No aggressive breeds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.