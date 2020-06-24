All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 McGill Park Ave

917 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

917 Mcgill Park Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Roomy 1BR/1BA top floor condo with vaulted ceiling and loft that can be used as a home office or 2nd bedroom. Living room has fireplace and opens to large covered balcony.. Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window and large walk-in closet. 3 closets in loft. Loads of kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New carpet throughout. Storage room. Parking is unassigned so plenty of available spaces for guests. Gated community with clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Please note NO PETS allowed and not eligible for any Voucher Program. Available for December 6th move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 McGill Park Ave have any available units?
917 McGill Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 McGill Park Ave have?
Some of 917 McGill Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 McGill Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 McGill Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 McGill Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 917 McGill Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 917 McGill Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 917 McGill Park Ave offers parking.
Does 917 McGill Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 McGill Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 McGill Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 917 McGill Park Ave has a pool.
Does 917 McGill Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 McGill Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 McGill Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 McGill Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
