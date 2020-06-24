917 McGill Park Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Roomy 1BR/1BA top floor condo with vaulted ceiling and loft that can be used as a home office or 2nd bedroom. Living room has fireplace and opens to large covered balcony.. Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window and large walk-in closet. 3 closets in loft. Loads of kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New carpet throughout. Storage room. Parking is unassigned so plenty of available spaces for guests. Gated community with clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Please note NO PETS allowed and not eligible for any Voucher Program. Available for December 6th move-in.