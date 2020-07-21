All apartments in Atlanta
916 Greenwood Avenue
Last updated October 11 2019 at 4:52 AM

916 Greenwood Avenue

916 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

916 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great house in Virginia Highlands, cute spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow with lots of original charm. Updated kitchen and bathroom, this house has a separate dining room, living room and den with a sun room and private deck in back. Off street parking, small front yard and big backyard (with additional storage).

Will not last long at this price so schedule your self guided tour through www.Rently.com asap!

Please read all of the below info before calling

Two year lease preferred.

Requirements: Must have documented monthly income greater than 3X the monthly rent, no evictions within the past 2 years and no more than one eviction between 3 and 5 years ago. Security deposit starts at 1 month's rent and can increase based off of applicant's credit/rental/employment history.

Register to view the property at your convenience at www.Rently.com.

Applications are online at www.StandardRents.com/apply. $42 per adult for a single property rental application.

Two year lease preferred.

All adults planning to live in the property must complete an application and provide proof of last 2 month's of income (i.e. 2 months of pay stubs, bank statements, etc.). Email proof of income to Contact@StandardRents.com. We must have ALL this documentation to begin processing your application. Processing usually takes at least 2 business days.
Multi-Family - 2 Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
916 Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 916 Greenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
916 Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 916 Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 916 Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 916 Greenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 916 Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 916 Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 916 Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 916 Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Greenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
