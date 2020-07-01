All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 916 Gaston Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
916 Gaston Street SW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

916 Gaston Street SW

916 Gaston Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

916 Gaston Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated West End Craftsman Bungalow with designer touches. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 luxurious full baths, large back yard and only blocks from the Beltline! This recently renovated home features, NEW EVERYTHING! New flooring throughout, new kitchen, new appliances, new HVAC, new windows, and new paint and siding. Incredible location near Downtown Atlanta including Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Park & close proximity to the Airport / MARTA. One mile from the Atlanta Beltline, and one mile from the new Lee + White development, Lean Draft House, Monday

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Gaston Street SW have any available units?
916 Gaston Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Gaston Street SW have?
Some of 916 Gaston Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Gaston Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
916 Gaston Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Gaston Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 916 Gaston Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 916 Gaston Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 916 Gaston Street SW offers parking.
Does 916 Gaston Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Gaston Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Gaston Street SW have a pool?
No, 916 Gaston Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 916 Gaston Street SW have accessible units?
No, 916 Gaston Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Gaston Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Gaston Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus