915 Walker Ave SE

Amenities
Ormewood Park - Property Id: 67668
OPEN SUNDAY, JULY 21ST 1-3PM
Urban cottage in convenient Ormewood park. Quiet neighborhood. Off street parking. 3+ bedrooms 1 bath. Modern renovated n much larger than it looks. Huge master bedroom with adjacent sitting room, for office or play room. New kitchen. Trendy laminate floors. Central air SUPER clean home Recently painted fawn Grey throughout. MOVE IN READY
OPEN THIS SUNDAY ....JULY 7TH NOON - 2PM.
NO PETS PLEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67668p
Property Id 67668
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017265)