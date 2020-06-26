914 Highland View NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulously renovated 4 bed/ 3.5 bath home in Virginia Highlands. Welcoming front porch overlooks quiet street that is convenient to all things VAHI, including the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and Midtown. Step into an inviting open floor plan with kitchen/family room and an Office/sitting room with fireplace. Master on main with elegant master bath with dual vanities and has separate shower and soaking tub. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and tons of extra storage throughout. Lovely private back yard with beautiful landscaping. Gated ally access for parking.