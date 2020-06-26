All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 914 Highland View NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
914 Highland View NE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

914 Highland View NE

914 Highland View Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 Highland View Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulously renovated 4 bed/ 3.5 bath home in Virginia Highlands. Welcoming front porch overlooks quiet street that is convenient to all things VAHI, including the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and Midtown. Step into an inviting open floor plan with kitchen/family room and an Office/sitting room with fireplace. Master on main with elegant master bath with dual vanities and has separate shower and soaking tub. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and tons of extra storage throughout. Lovely private back yard with beautiful landscaping. Gated ally access for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Highland View NE have any available units?
914 Highland View NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Highland View NE have?
Some of 914 Highland View NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Highland View NE currently offering any rent specials?
914 Highland View NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Highland View NE pet-friendly?
No, 914 Highland View NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 914 Highland View NE offer parking?
Yes, 914 Highland View NE offers parking.
Does 914 Highland View NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Highland View NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Highland View NE have a pool?
No, 914 Highland View NE does not have a pool.
Does 914 Highland View NE have accessible units?
No, 914 Highland View NE does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Highland View NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Highland View NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus