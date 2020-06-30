All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:06 AM

911 Coleman St Sw

911 Coleman Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

911 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
Room available in beautiful intown detached home. Please note: this is not an entire home for rent. The home is shared by 3 professional adult women. Located just below downtown Atlanta, the home is situated in the Pittsburgh neighborhood. This room shares a full bath with one other female. The entire house is painted in a calm smoky grey and has faux hardwood floors, no carpet! Must see. Contact me by email for information and viewings.

Street parking, Utilities and Internet included, Close to Marta

All applicants must pass a background check, ID verification, employment verification (income at 3x the rent), Minimum credit score 600, and rent references, 6 month leases, Those who don't meet minimum requirements must have co-signer, Application fee $50 (only if application is accepted)

Feel free to send a message with a description of what you are looking for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Coleman St Sw have any available units?
911 Coleman St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Coleman St Sw have?
Some of 911 Coleman St Sw's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Coleman St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
911 Coleman St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Coleman St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 911 Coleman St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 911 Coleman St Sw offer parking?
No, 911 Coleman St Sw does not offer parking.
Does 911 Coleman St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Coleman St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Coleman St Sw have a pool?
No, 911 Coleman St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 911 Coleman St Sw have accessible units?
No, 911 Coleman St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Coleman St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Coleman St Sw has units with dishwashers.

