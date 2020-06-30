911 Coleman St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities internet access

Room available in beautiful intown detached home. Please note: this is not an entire home for rent. The home is shared by 3 professional adult women. Located just below downtown Atlanta, the home is situated in the Pittsburgh neighborhood. This room shares a full bath with one other female. The entire house is painted in a calm smoky grey and has faux hardwood floors, no carpet! Must see. Contact me by email for information and viewings.



Street parking, Utilities and Internet included, Close to Marta



All applicants must pass a background check, ID verification, employment verification (income at 3x the rent), Minimum credit score 600, and rent references, 6 month leases, Those who don't meet minimum requirements must have co-signer, Application fee $50 (only if application is accepted)



Feel free to send a message with a description of what you are looking for