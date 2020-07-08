All apartments in Atlanta
910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne
910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne

910 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

910 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fabulous opportunity to Lease a brand spanking new townhouse in VAHI at the Milo. Available for rent right now, in April. This Urban Villas, boasts its own gated front lawn, floor to ceiling windows in main living room and amazing downtown/midtown views. The Milo presents the opportunity of a generation on one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels in Virginia Highland. This home includes 3 levels of contemporary living space within the gated community. Amenities will include a rooftop sky lounge with city views and 1/2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have any available units?
910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have?
Some of 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.

