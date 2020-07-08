910 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne

Amenities

dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Fabulous opportunity to Lease a brand spanking new townhouse in VAHI at the Milo. Available for rent right now, in April. This Urban Villas, boasts its own gated front lawn, floor to ceiling windows in main living room and amazing downtown/midtown views. The Milo presents the opportunity of a generation on one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels in Virginia Highland. This home includes 3 levels of contemporary living space within the gated community. Amenities will include a rooftop sky lounge with city views and 1/2 bath.