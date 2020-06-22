91 Willow Wood Cir South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course. Stunning hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and more! Master bedroom on main with updated, en suite bathroom with his/her sink and tile shower. Additional bedroom with updated bathroom. Upstairs loft is huge and can be used for a guest room, office, playroom or media room! Adorable backyard is perfect to entertain guests. 1 car garage and plenty of other parking in the driveway. Unfurnished at $2850/month or fully furnished available at $3150/month which is preferred. Call (or text for fastest response) Eileen at 404-307-4744 to schedule a tour!