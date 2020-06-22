All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 91 Willow Wood Cir South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
91 Willow Wood Cir South East
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

91 Willow Wood Cir South East

91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast · (404) 400-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91 Willow Wood Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
This fully renovated, open floor plan home is close to Oakhurst, Kirkwood and East Lake Golf Course. Stunning hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and more! Master bedroom on main with updated, en suite bathroom with his/her sink and tile shower. Additional bedroom with updated bathroom. Upstairs loft is huge and can be used for a guest room, office, playroom or media room! Adorable backyard is perfect to entertain guests. 1 car garage and plenty of other parking in the driveway. Unfurnished at $2850/month or fully furnished available at $3150/month which is preferred. Call (or text for fastest response) Eileen at 404-307-4744 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have any available units?
91 Willow Wood Cir South East has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have?
Some of 91 Willow Wood Cir South East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Willow Wood Cir South East currently offering any rent specials?
91 Willow Wood Cir South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Willow Wood Cir South East pet-friendly?
No, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East offer parking?
Yes, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East does offer parking.
Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have a pool?
Yes, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East has a pool.
Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have accessible units?
No, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Willow Wood Cir South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Willow Wood Cir South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 91 Willow Wood Cir South East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity