90 Chester Ave SE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ef4bb80a2 ---- Beltline Living, near shops, restaurants, parks and more. Living in the heart of Cabbagetown and accessible to major highways and close proximity to downtown. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and updated throughout. A deck off the kitchen with a flat backyard is great for entertaining. STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: August 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets Allowed - Breed Restrictions SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1-2 MONTH'S RENT (Based on Credit) APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Last 2 Paycheck stubs and Drivers License - Click 'Apply Now' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening -Criminal background check APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit