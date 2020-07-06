All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

90 Chester Ave SE

90 Chester Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

90 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ef4bb80a2 ---- Beltline Living, near shops, restaurants, parks and more. Living in the heart of Cabbagetown and accessible to major highways and close proximity to downtown. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and updated throughout. A deck off the kitchen with a flat backyard is great for entertaining. STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: August 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets Allowed - Breed Restrictions SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1-2 MONTH'S RENT (Based on Credit) APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Last 2 Paycheck stubs and Drivers License - Click 'Apply Now' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening -Criminal background check APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Chester Ave SE have any available units?
90 Chester Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Chester Ave SE have?
Some of 90 Chester Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Chester Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
90 Chester Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Chester Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Chester Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 90 Chester Ave SE offer parking?
No, 90 Chester Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 90 Chester Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Chester Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Chester Ave SE have a pool?
No, 90 Chester Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 90 Chester Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 90 Chester Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Chester Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Chester Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

