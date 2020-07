Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Magnolia Apartment Homes are your first choice for convenient and comfortable living. Where it's community is close to public transportation and colleges. It is gated with newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments, with all new appliances. Beautiful wood floors throughout.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/893-magnolia-st-nw-atlanta-ga-30314-usa/566e5785-42f9-4f53-ae9e-2d5ffdd290d1



(RLNE5659559)