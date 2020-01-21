883 Lenox Ct NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e36182f05a ---- Charming tri-level home, located in the desirable Buckhead community of Pine Hills. Offering spacious living on a quaint lot, the outstanding four-sided brick home has 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Main-floor gathering spaces connect to a formal dining area, large living room & cook\'s kitchen, which will accommodate large family gatherings for all the holidays. Upstairs, a master suite showcases dual walk-in closets & an ensuite that feat. a separate shower/tub. Walking distance to Lenox Square & within excellent proximity to New Downtown Buckhead! This home comes furnished or unfurnished. Perfect for corporate housing in a short term 3 month lease. Home is not certified for the housing voucher program! ONLY 3 MONTH LEASE TERM OR MONTH TO MONTH! *Please text Stephanie at 770-431-4633 to confirm your scheduled viewing. *PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING WITH OUR OFFICE FIRST!