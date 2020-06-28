All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

883 Capitol View Ave NW

883 Capitol View Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

883 Capitol View Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1930s renovation. Charming, huge front porch. Original hardwoods, crystal door knobs, granite countertops and fabulous kitchen island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have any available units?
883 Capitol View Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have?
Some of 883 Capitol View Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Capitol View Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
883 Capitol View Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Capitol View Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 Capitol View Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW offer parking?
No, 883 Capitol View Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 Capitol View Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have a pool?
No, 883 Capitol View Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 883 Capitol View Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Capitol View Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 Capitol View Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
