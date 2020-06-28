All apartments in Atlanta
880 North Highland Ave #1.
880 North Highland Ave #1
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:37 PM

880 North Highland Ave #1

880 N Highland Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

880 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated two bedroom unit. These units feature new kitchen, bathroom, and appliances, including washers and dryer IN UNIT.

Located on North Highland Avenue in the sought after Virginia Highlands neighborhood, these apartments are just steps from shops, restaurants, and bars.

Pets allowed with $300 non refundable pet

12 MONTH LEASE

Free off street parking!

$1875/month
$75/month fee for water, trash, and sewer
$50 application fee
$1875 deposit

Email Jennifer at leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

