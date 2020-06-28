880 North Highland Ave #1.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated two bedroom unit. These units feature new kitchen, bathroom, and appliances, including washers and dryer IN UNIT.



Located on North Highland Avenue in the sought after Virginia Highlands neighborhood, these apartments are just steps from shops, restaurants, and bars.



Pets allowed with $300 non refundable pet



12 MONTH LEASE



Free off street parking!



$1875/month

$75/month fee for water, trash, and sewer

$50 application fee

$1875 deposit



Email Jennifer at leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.