Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM

871 Embassy Court NE

871 Embassy Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

871 Embassy Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautifully maintained home, nice eat in kitchen with tons of light. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and separate dining space. Master has large bath with separate freestanding shower and whirlpool tub and a large loft area with an additional walk in closet. Bonus, huge playroom/game room in basement. Private garage, private patio, guest parking, gated community. The location provides quick access to 400, 85, and 75. Owner is a real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Embassy Court NE have any available units?
871 Embassy Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 Embassy Court NE have?
Some of 871 Embassy Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Embassy Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
871 Embassy Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Embassy Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 871 Embassy Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 871 Embassy Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 871 Embassy Court NE offers parking.
Does 871 Embassy Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 Embassy Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Embassy Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 871 Embassy Court NE has a pool.
Does 871 Embassy Court NE have accessible units?
No, 871 Embassy Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Embassy Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Embassy Court NE has units with dishwashers.
