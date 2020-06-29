871 Embassy Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest parking

Beautifully maintained home, nice eat in kitchen with tons of light. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and separate dining space. Master has large bath with separate freestanding shower and whirlpool tub and a large loft area with an additional walk in closet. Bonus, huge playroom/game room in basement. Private garage, private patio, guest parking, gated community. The location provides quick access to 400, 85, and 75. Owner is a real estate agent.