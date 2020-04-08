Rent Calculator
865 Commonwealth Avenue SE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM
865 Commonwealth Avenue SE
865 Commonwealth Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
865 Commonwealth Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and move-in ready unit in a great area.
Parking for two cars MAX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have any available units?
865 Commonwealth Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have?
Some of 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
865 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 Commonwealth Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
