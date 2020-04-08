All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

865 Commonwealth Avenue SE

865 Commonwealth Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

865 Commonwealth Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Clean and move-in ready unit in a great area.
Parking for two cars MAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

