Last updated April 3 2020

863 Embassy Court NE

863 Embassy Court Northeast · (404) 604-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

863 Embassy Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability



3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2270 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
Location, location, location! Small gated community just 5 minutes to BEST Buckhead restaurants & shopping. Landlord is seeking a great tenant for 1-year lease term (longer term is negotiable). This 3-level townhome is being leased fully furnished ONLY, sorry no pets. Ample storage space throughout, loft style master suite, huge eat-in kitchen, sunken living room with fireplace, hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, separate dining room, BASEMENT with pool table and entertainment space, plus a private/fenced backyard. *Rental application & background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Embassy Court NE have any available units?
863 Embassy Court NE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Embassy Court NE have?
Some of 863 Embassy Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Embassy Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
863 Embassy Court NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Embassy Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 863 Embassy Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 863 Embassy Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 863 Embassy Court NE does offer parking.
Does 863 Embassy Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Embassy Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Embassy Court NE have a pool?
No, 863 Embassy Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 863 Embassy Court NE have accessible units?
No, 863 Embassy Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Embassy Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Embassy Court NE has units with dishwashers.
