863 Embassy Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table

Location, location, location! Small gated community just 5 minutes to BEST Buckhead restaurants & shopping. Landlord is seeking a great tenant for 1-year lease term (longer term is negotiable). This 3-level townhome is being leased fully furnished ONLY, sorry no pets. Ample storage space throughout, loft style master suite, huge eat-in kitchen, sunken living room with fireplace, hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, separate dining room, BASEMENT with pool table and entertainment space, plus a private/fenced backyard. *Rental application & background check required.