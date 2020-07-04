All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

860 Stonehill Lane

860 Stonehill Lane NE · No Longer Available
Location

860 Stonehill Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Sought after STONEHILL AT LENOX- Luxury Furnished Buckhead Townhome features a modern open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen overlooking dining & living room with private deck-w/SS appliances,refrigerator, gas cook top range, tons of storage, & oversized island. Private Balcony off master suite. Spacious Master suite w/ 2 his/her closets & frameless shower. Media Room on lower level w/ 2-car garage & private patio space. Enjoy beautiful sunsets off Rooftop terrace w/ Midtown & Buckhead Skyline views! Easy access to I85, GA400, Midtown, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, dining & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Stonehill Lane have any available units?
860 Stonehill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Stonehill Lane have?
Some of 860 Stonehill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Stonehill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
860 Stonehill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Stonehill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 860 Stonehill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 860 Stonehill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 860 Stonehill Lane offers parking.
Does 860 Stonehill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Stonehill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Stonehill Lane have a pool?
No, 860 Stonehill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 860 Stonehill Lane have accessible units?
No, 860 Stonehill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Stonehill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Stonehill Lane has units with dishwashers.

