860 Stonehill Lane

Amenities
Sought after STONEHILL AT LENOX- Luxury Furnished Buckhead Townhome features a modern open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen overlooking dining & living room with private deck-w/SS appliances,refrigerator, gas cook top range, tons of storage, & oversized island. Private Balcony off master suite. Spacious Master suite w/ 2 his/her closets & frameless shower. Media Room on lower level w/ 2-car garage & private patio space. Enjoy beautiful sunsets off Rooftop terrace w/ Midtown & Buckhead Skyline views! Easy access to I85, GA400, Midtown, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, dining & more!