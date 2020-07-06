850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Modern high-end loft on the BELTLINE! Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at Copenhill Lofts, an exclusive residence located right next to the Beltine trail, within a short stroll to the city's best restaurants, recreation, and shopping. Open living space with 20 foot ceilings and massive windows with amazing treetop views and a private walk-out balcony situated in greenery. Second floor loft includes large master bedroom with office/sitting area, en suite bath (separate tub and shower), and laundry room with washer/dryer. Second bedroom and bathroom is located on main floor. Unit has 2 secured covered parking spaces and includes Internet + Over-The-Air TV. A furnished option is negotiable if interested.