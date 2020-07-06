All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd

850 Ralph McGill Blvd NE · No Longer Available
Location

850 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Modern high-end loft on the BELTLINE! Stunning 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit at Copenhill Lofts, an exclusive residence located right next to the Beltine trail, within a short stroll to the city's best restaurants, recreation, and shopping. Open living space with 20 foot ceilings and massive windows with amazing treetop views and a private walk-out balcony situated in greenery. Second floor loft includes large master bedroom with office/sitting area, en suite bath (separate tub and shower), and laundry room with washer/dryer. Second bedroom and bathroom is located on main floor. Unit has 2 secured covered parking spaces and includes Internet + Over-The-Air TV. A furnished option is negotiable if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have any available units?
850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have?
Some of 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd offers parking.
Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have a pool?
No, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 NE Ralph Mcgill Blvd has units with dishwashers.

