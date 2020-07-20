All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 847 Wildwood Rd, NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
847 Wildwood Rd, NE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

847 Wildwood Rd, NE

847 Wildwood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

847 Wildwood Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~Morningside School District~ - Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the Morningside School District. This home has hardwood floors and carpet in the basement. Kitchen complete with granite countertops, wolf range, 2 dishwashers and GE refrigerator. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has a steam shower and separate tub. Enjoy the quite 1/2 acre fenced lot with lap pool. Pool service, landscaping and pest control included in lease. Don't wait this gem won't last long. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE4529433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have any available units?
847 Wildwood Rd, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have?
Some of 847 Wildwood Rd, NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Wildwood Rd, NE currently offering any rent specials?
847 Wildwood Rd, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Wildwood Rd, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE is pet friendly.
Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE offer parking?
No, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE does not offer parking.
Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have a pool?
Yes, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE has a pool.
Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have accessible units?
No, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Wildwood Rd, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Wildwood Rd, NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus