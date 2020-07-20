847 Wildwood Rd, NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Morningside School District~ - Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the Morningside School District. This home has hardwood floors and carpet in the basement. Kitchen complete with granite countertops, wolf range, 2 dishwashers and GE refrigerator. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has a steam shower and separate tub. Enjoy the quite 1/2 acre fenced lot with lap pool. Pool service, landscaping and pest control included in lease. Don't wait this gem won't last long. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE4529433)