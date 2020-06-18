All apartments in Atlanta
845 Spring Rd Nw

845 Spring St NW · (404) 444-1112
Location

845 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Price Improvement!! Open concept 1 level, 1085 Sq. ft. 1 Bedroom w/bath in a great mid rise brick bldg close to Ga Tech, Piedmont Park, Marta, Fox theater, The Beltline, endless shopping & dining! Building features secure parking, secure concierge foyer w/visitor seating, elevators to floors and amenities such as exercise facilities, fireside Sky Lounge, outstanding rooftop pool and deck with stunning views of downtown Atlanta! This loft features, polished cement flooring, stainless steel appl, gas range, walk in pantry/laundry, covered balcony, secured parking. This home is vacant and available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Spring Rd Nw have any available units?
845 Spring Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Spring Rd Nw have?
Some of 845 Spring Rd Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Spring Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
845 Spring Rd Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Spring Rd Nw pet-friendly?
No, 845 Spring Rd Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 845 Spring Rd Nw offer parking?
Yes, 845 Spring Rd Nw does offer parking.
Does 845 Spring Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Spring Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Spring Rd Nw have a pool?
Yes, 845 Spring Rd Nw has a pool.
Does 845 Spring Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 845 Spring Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Spring Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Spring Rd Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
