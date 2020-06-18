845 Spring Rd Nw

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool media room

Price Improvement!! Open concept 1 level, 1085 Sq. ft. 1 Bedroom w/bath in a great mid rise brick bldg close to Ga Tech, Piedmont Park, Marta, Fox theater, The Beltline, endless shopping & dining! Building features secure parking, secure concierge foyer w/visitor seating, elevators to floors and amenities such as exercise facilities, fireside Sky Lounge, outstanding rooftop pool and deck with stunning views of downtown Atlanta! This loft features, polished cement flooring, stainless steel appl, gas range, walk in pantry/laundry, covered balcony, secured parking. This home is vacant and available for immediate occupancy.