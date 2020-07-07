843 Commonwealth Avenue SE

Amenities

Are you ready to call this Grant Park townhouse home? Be close to all that is hip, happening and going on with this great close-in property. Enjoy 3 levels of finished living space in the quiet Enclave at Grant Park. Main level features hardwoods throughout, an open living room/dining room with deck, kitchen with granite counters and black appliances, powder room and a covered balcony off the front. A spacious master with en-suite bath, additional bedroom, hall bath and laundry complete the second level. Terrace level has a bonus room with exterior patio and a garage.