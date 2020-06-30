All apartments in Atlanta
84 Stafford Street SW
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

84 Stafford Street SW

84 Stafford Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

84 Stafford Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dream Lifestyle on Atlanta Beltline. Hardwood flooring throughout, new tile in bathrooms. New bathrooms with modern fixtures. Stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, tile backsplash. Open Concept. Dining opens to back deck with view of the Westside Trail. Fenced back yard. Great use of space for closets. Perfect place for friends to gather and ride/hike the trail. Three-fourths of a mile to MARTA Ashby St Station (easy bike/walk transit to and from). Minutes from Castleberry Hill Art District. Washer and dryer included. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 900
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

