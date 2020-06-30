84 Stafford Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dream Lifestyle on Atlanta Beltline. Hardwood flooring throughout, new tile in bathrooms. New bathrooms with modern fixtures. Stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, tile backsplash. Open Concept. Dining opens to back deck with view of the Westside Trail. Fenced back yard. Great use of space for closets. Perfect place for friends to gather and ride/hike the trail. Three-fourths of a mile to MARTA Ashby St Station (easy bike/walk transit to and from). Minutes from Castleberry Hill Art District. Washer and dryer included. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds.