839 Inman Village Parkway NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome in incredible Inman Park live, work, and play community. All the upgrades you want in a home and the lifestyle to go along with them. Hardwood floors, 2 car garage, large patio balcony, granite counters, breakfast bar, w/ separate dining, stainless appliances, open floor plan etc. Must see to truly appreciate this one. 2/2 upstairs with add bed/bath in lower level. Walking distance to shops and dining, the beltline etc. Legal Rent of $3475 includes monthly administrative/staffing fee of $25.