All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 839 Inman Village Parkway NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
839 Inman Village Parkway NE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

839 Inman Village Parkway NE

839 Inman Village Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Inman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

839 Inman Village Parkway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome in incredible Inman Park live, work, and play community. All the upgrades you want in a home and the lifestyle to go along with them. Hardwood floors, 2 car garage, large patio balcony, granite counters, breakfast bar, w/ separate dining, stainless appliances, open floor plan etc. Must see to truly appreciate this one. 2/2 upstairs with add bed/bath in lower level. Walking distance to shops and dining, the beltline etc. Legal Rent of $3475 includes monthly administrative/staffing fee of $25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have any available units?
839 Inman Village Parkway NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have?
Some of 839 Inman Village Parkway NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Inman Village Parkway NE currently offering any rent specials?
839 Inman Village Parkway NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Inman Village Parkway NE pet-friendly?
No, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE offer parking?
Yes, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE offers parking.
Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have a pool?
No, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE does not have a pool.
Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have accessible units?
No, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Inman Village Parkway NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Inman Village Parkway NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus