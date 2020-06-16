All apartments in Atlanta
Location

837 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This two bedroom apartment is laid out perfect for roommates if you have one. The rooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. This awesome location is only two blocks from Piedmont park, The Beltine, and Ponce City Market. Also a close walk are plenty of restaurants, Trader Joes, Midtown movie theater. This location is on a quite road that is close to everything yet is like it's own little world. It gives the feel of being in the garden district in New Orleans.

The apartment is 995 sf. , has on street parking, is on the ground floor with about 8 steps to enter and exit. It has its on entrance leading into a your own giant screened in porch. Which is amazing to sit and enjoy life on.

This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is bright with natural lighting. It has high ceilings with crown molding. This unit has central heat and air but we also added a couple ceiling fans for that extra air flow some people prefer. The living room fits a lot of furniture if you have over sized items. The hallway is a perfect location to hang your favorite works of art. The front bedroom has a beautiful view of banana trees and crepe myrtles if you look out the windows and have a decorative fireplace. The second bedroom is on the back side of the unit and is extremely relaxing and you will want to snuggle up in your bed.

-1 year lease
-$1650 security deposit
-We accept up to two indoor cats with a non refundable pet fee of $150 each cat. Sorry no dogs are allowed.

Visit us online at: www.goodneighborrealestate.net
This house was built in the early 1900's and was converted into a 4 unit building. Two on the top floor and two on the bottom floor. It has a plum tree out front as well as bananna trees lining the house. If you like blooming yards this one has a beautiful Japanese maple that looks amazing in the fall. We allow our tenants to grow things in the yard if they want but it is not required as we have a lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have any available units?
837 Vedado Way Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have?
Some of 837 Vedado Way Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Vedado Way Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
837 Vedado Way Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Vedado Way Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Vedado Way Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast offer parking?
No, 837 Vedado Way Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Vedado Way Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have a pool?
No, 837 Vedado Way Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have accessible units?
No, 837 Vedado Way Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Vedado Way Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Vedado Way Northeast has units with dishwashers.

