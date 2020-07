Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Peoples town Community! This home is totally renovated with new Cabinets, Counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. New Ceramic Tile flooring in the spacious kitchen. New hardwood floors through-out and New Hvac system. Laundry room w/washer and dryer provided. This home will not last in this upcoming area!! (4 bdrm and 3 full baths)