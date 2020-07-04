All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A

833 Piedmont Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

833 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Walking distance to everything in Midtown! Close to Fox Theatre, Georgia Tech, Piedmont Park, MARTA, and more!

Rare unit in well-kept gated community on Piedmont between 6th and 7th Streets. There are so many features to love:

- Unit features beautiful double Juliette doors
- Over-sized windows and skylights let in lots of natural light everywhere. - Hardwood floors and tiles completely through out home.
- Freshly painted throughout
- 3 large bedrooms all with full baths. All closets come with organizers. Third bedroom would make a perfect home office.
- Gorgeous kitchen with tons of cleverly designed and placed cabinet space to maximize storage. Also features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances
- Open living/dining space with mounted TV over gas log fireplace
- Beautifully remodeled bathrooms and updated fixtures throughout
- Spacious extended deck with gas lined grill for your use (no use for propane tanks!)
- Patio space on lower level is fully private as owners installed privacy fence around the whole space
- Home equipped with security system.
- Washer/dryer included
- 2-car automatic garage
- Home has many extra storage closets and space
- Secured gated community with callbox for access.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: No more than 2 dogs, must be less than 45 lbs, must be house broken and non-aggressive breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee plus $50 per month per pet rent added to base rent.

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have any available units?
833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have?
Some of 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A offers parking.
Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have a pool?
No, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

