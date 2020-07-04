833 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Unit A

Amenities

Walking distance to everything in Midtown! Close to Fox Theatre, Georgia Tech, Piedmont Park, MARTA, and more!



Rare unit in well-kept gated community on Piedmont between 6th and 7th Streets. There are so many features to love:



- Unit features beautiful double Juliette doors

- Over-sized windows and skylights let in lots of natural light everywhere. - Hardwood floors and tiles completely through out home.

- Freshly painted throughout

- 3 large bedrooms all with full baths. All closets come with organizers. Third bedroom would make a perfect home office.

- Gorgeous kitchen with tons of cleverly designed and placed cabinet space to maximize storage. Also features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances

- Open living/dining space with mounted TV over gas log fireplace

- Beautifully remodeled bathrooms and updated fixtures throughout

- Spacious extended deck with gas lined grill for your use (no use for propane tanks!)

- Patio space on lower level is fully private as owners installed privacy fence around the whole space

- Home equipped with security system.

- Washer/dryer included

- 2-car automatic garage

- Home has many extra storage closets and space

- Secured gated community with callbox for access.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



*Pet policy: No more than 2 dogs, must be less than 45 lbs, must be house broken and non-aggressive breed. $300 non-refundable pet fee plus $50 per month per pet rent added to base rent.



