820 Welch St Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath fully renovated home available furnished or unfurnished near Downtown and the Beltline. This home features an open floorpan, custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and SS appliances. You will also enjoy the marble tile bathrooms with recess lighting throughout. You will love being in walking distance to the Met, the Beltline and the Lee white breweries. We are 1 mile from West end Marta. Pets are welcome with additional deposit. The owner is a licensed Real Estate agent in Georgia.