Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
820 Welch St Sw
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

820 Welch St Sw

820 Welch Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

820 Welch Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath fully renovated home available furnished or unfurnished near Downtown and the Beltline. This home features an open floorpan, custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and SS appliances. You will also enjoy the marble tile bathrooms with recess lighting throughout. You will love being in walking distance to the Met, the Beltline and the Lee white breweries. We are 1 mile from West end Marta. Pets are welcome with additional deposit. The owner is a licensed Real Estate agent in Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Welch St Sw have any available units?
820 Welch St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Welch St Sw have?
Some of 820 Welch St Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Welch St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
820 Welch St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Welch St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Welch St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 820 Welch St Sw offer parking?
No, 820 Welch St Sw does not offer parking.
Does 820 Welch St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Welch St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Welch St Sw have a pool?
No, 820 Welch St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 820 Welch St Sw have accessible units?
No, 820 Welch St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Welch St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Welch St Sw has units with dishwashers.

