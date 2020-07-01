816 Liberty Commons Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Check out this downtown-adjacent hidden gem. Tucked away just a block from a MARTA station and within walking distance of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit boasts a two car garage, spacious bedrooms and a large sun-soaked living room. The kitchen has updated granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Perfect for guests, each bedroom has its own bathroom and the master suite has a luxurious spa shower, a stand-alone tub and dual vanity sinks. Come take a look at your new home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.